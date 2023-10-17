Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Purchases 323,313 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 318.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,313 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Hostess Brands worth $10,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,997,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,790,000 after buying an additional 96,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,173,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,234,000 after acquiring an additional 49,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after acquiring an additional 55,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,108,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TWNK. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday. Stephens downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 624,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,516. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hostess Brands

(Free Report)

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.