Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,742 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Nexstar Media Group worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $3.10 on Tuesday, reaching $148.23. The stock had a trading volume of 51,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.01. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.24). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $145,627.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,294.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $145,627.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,294.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $827,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,920 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

