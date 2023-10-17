Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 349,395 The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 349,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Wendy’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 30.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.24.

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.92. 707,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,460. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $58,983,050.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,827,059 shares in the company, valued at $361,889,297.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wendy’s

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.