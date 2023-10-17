Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,660 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Hancock Whitney worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $513,110.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $47,574.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,199.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,019. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HWC stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $36.36. 126,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,172. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.06.

View Our Latest Report on HWC

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.