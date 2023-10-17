Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Sells 122,354 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,354 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 97,363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,619,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,293,000 after purchasing an additional 213,400,541 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,189,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,739,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,899,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after buying an additional 126,007 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,240,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,395,000 after acquiring an additional 42,052 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,551,000 after purchasing an additional 416,401 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. 496,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,777. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 13.88%. Equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRVI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

