Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after buying an additional 1,172,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,249 shares of company stock worth $12,246,219 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $321.15 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

