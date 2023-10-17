Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $5.68 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.25.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.68). On average, research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 150,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth $192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.