Mitsubishi Electric (MIELF) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the "Electrical Equipment & Parts" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mitsubishi Electric to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Mitsubishi Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of shares of all “Electrical Equipment & Parts” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of shares of all “Electrical Equipment & Parts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mitsubishi Electric and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsubishi Electric Competitors 263 784 1311 18 2.46

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “Electrical Equipment & Parts” companies have a potential upside of 115.69%. Given Mitsubishi Electric’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mitsubishi Electric has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Mitsubishi Electric has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Electric’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi Electric and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Electric N/A N/A 14.49 Mitsubishi Electric Competitors $678.00 million -$6.54 million 196.11

Mitsubishi Electric’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Mitsubishi Electric. Mitsubishi Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Electric and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Electric N/A N/A N/A Mitsubishi Electric Competitors -556.95% -137.65% -0.10%

Dividends

Mitsubishi Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Mitsubishi Electric pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electrical Equipment & Parts” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.5% and pay out 67.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Mitsubishi Electric rivals beat Mitsubishi Electric on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Mitsubishi Electric

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others. The company also provides programmable logic controllers, inverters, servomotors, hoists, magnetic switches, circuit breakers, time and power meters, uninterruptible power supply, industrial fans, computerized numerical controllers, electrical-discharge and laser processing machines, industrial robots, clutches, automotive electrical equipment, electric powertrain systems, car electronics and mechatronics, and others. In addition, it offers satellite communications and radar equipment, satellites, antennas, missile and fire control systems, broadcasting and information systems equipment, network security systems, and systems integration products; and power modules, and power modules, optical and LCD devices, and others. Further, the company provides air conditioners, chillers, showcases, compressors, refrigeration units, air-to-water heat pump boilers, ventilators, hot water supply systems, IH cooking heaters, LED bulbs, indoor lighting, LCD televisions, refrigerators, electric fans, dehumidifiers, air purifiers, vacuum cleaners, jar rice cookers, microwave ovens, and others. Additionally, it offers procurement, logistics, real estate, advertising, finance, and other services. The company was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

