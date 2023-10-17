Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,403 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. HSBC began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.70. The stock had a trading volume of 427,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,056. The company has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12 month low of $132.21 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

