Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $879,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $153.08. The stock had a trading volume of 720,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,103. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.49.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

