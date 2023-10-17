Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $3.89 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,758 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.7% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

WMT traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.45. 602,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,862,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.69. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $434.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

