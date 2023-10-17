Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $721,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $6,686,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.93. 1,309,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,464,485. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $261.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.