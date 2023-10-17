Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.11. The company had a trading volume of 944,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,066. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

