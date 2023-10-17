Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $250.08. 289,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,062. The stock has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

