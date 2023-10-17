Montis Financial LLC Has $20.54 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Montis Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,655 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 13.5% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.20. 7,028,551 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average of $67.10.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

