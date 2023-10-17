Montis Financial LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Montis Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.61. The company had a trading volume of 23,034,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,300,020. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.08 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.99 and its 200-day moving average is $355.20.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

