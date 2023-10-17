Montis Financial LLC Invests $777,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Airbnb comprises approximately 0.5% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 14.4% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 35,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.47. 1,025,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,359,379. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The firm has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.77.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,007,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,666,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,715,392.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,007,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,144,679 shares of company stock valued at $163,513,170. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

