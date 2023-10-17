Montis Financial LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SHY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.74. 1,407,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,251,133. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average is $81.33.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
