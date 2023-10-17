Montis Financial LLC Sells 3,377 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Montis Financial LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.4% of Montis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,069,869. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average of $89.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

