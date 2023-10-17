Montis Financial LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 410 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,698,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $573.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,875. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $555.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $576.19. The company has a market capitalization of $253.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total value of $843,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,365,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

