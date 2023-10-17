Montis Financial LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Montis Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,343 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 6.4% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,350 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,898,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,178,000 after purchasing an additional 583,243 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,963,000 after purchasing an additional 364,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,538,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.63. 601,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,253. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

