MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.80.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.
In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 67,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,887,098.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,435,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,512,083.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,916,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,439,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,726,000.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
