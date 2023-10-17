MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.80.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $63.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 1.45.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 67,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,887,098.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,435,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,512,083.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,916,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,439,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,726,000.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.