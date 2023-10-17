Morgan Stanley Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $160.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.62.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $151.28. The company had a trading volume of 480,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,785. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.50. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

