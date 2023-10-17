Morgan Stanley Trims Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Target Price to $50.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RRR. SpectralCast reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a positive rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 3.8 %

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.14.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.60 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 276.42% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,703,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,869,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,320,000 after purchasing an additional 379,034 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after buying an additional 313,446 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after buying an additional 80,998 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

