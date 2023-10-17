Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Mplx by 194.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 127,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 1.6% in the second quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 46,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 21.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 9.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 453,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 37,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.27. 102,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $36.30. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.28%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

