MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MSCI. Bank of America initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $566.07.

NYSE MSCI opened at $515.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $528.02 and its 200 day moving average is $507.28. MSCI has a 12 month low of $388.12 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 657.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

