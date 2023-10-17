M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Position Cut by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in M&T Bank by 501.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 72,308 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its position in M&T Bank by 74.2% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 216,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 12.8% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,607. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $192.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.78.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

