Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 101,977 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,977 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,107,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,910,000 after acquiring an additional 28,115 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,692,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.97. 722,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,762. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

