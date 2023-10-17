Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 27,887 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $19,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,872. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.72. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

