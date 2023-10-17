Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 5,834 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 1.23% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,889,000 after purchasing an additional 138,383 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 690,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after buying an additional 86,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

JPIE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.91. 59,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,433. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $46.47.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.