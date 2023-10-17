Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after buying an additional 117,764 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.17. The stock had a trading volume of 690,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,306. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.85 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.73. The company has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

