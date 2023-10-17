Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BSV stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.77. 423,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,351. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.