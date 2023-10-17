Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $33,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.61. The company had a trading volume of 23,034,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,300,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.20. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.08 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

