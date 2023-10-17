Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $183,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 245,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,934. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.68 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.45.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

