Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 105,031 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,031 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,476,511. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.36 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.26.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

