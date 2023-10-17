Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 3,550 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after purchasing an additional 541,820 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,501,000 after purchasing an additional 617,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,073,000 after buying an additional 170,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,589,000 after buying an additional 591,652 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.51. 1,164,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,310. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $182.29 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

