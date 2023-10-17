Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 63,286 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 857,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,286 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $82,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,783,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,639,000 after purchasing an additional 503,374 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,258 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $89.96. 5,105,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,352,255. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.84. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2389 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.