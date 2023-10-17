Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 8,904 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 119.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,072. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.09. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

