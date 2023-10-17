Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 94,615 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,615 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $12,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

