Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 9,633 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,090 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $1,446,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $1,327,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 110,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $110.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929,542. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The company has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.55 and its 200-day moving average is $115.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

