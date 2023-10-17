Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,110 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,698,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $111,549,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,752,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1,541.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,867,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after buying an additional 837,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $632,731.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,804,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,380 shares of company stock worth $5,468,510. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

