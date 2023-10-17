Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $20,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.35. 1,008,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,677. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

