Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,118 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,969. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

