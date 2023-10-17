Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.19.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded up $9.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $449.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,170. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.