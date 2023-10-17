Mutual Advisors LLC Has $11.34 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,768,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.88. The stock had a trading volume of 193,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,724. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $206.72 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.