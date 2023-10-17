Mutual Advisors LLC Has $19.56 Million Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Commerce Bancshares accounts for about 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Commerce Bancshares worth $19,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after acquiring an additional 133,660,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,810,000 after buying an additional 1,313,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $77,332,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,155.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 363,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after buying an additional 359,998 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.23. 99,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.15 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 3,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $162,607.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $751,200 and have sold 6,957 shares valued at $334,258. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

