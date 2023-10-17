Mutual Advisors LLC Has $5.24 Million Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.17% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,812 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:CSM traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.72. 2,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $393.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04.

About ProShares Large Cap Core Plus

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

