Mutual Advisors LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 304,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,538,000 after buying an additional 21,655 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 446,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $64.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,028,551 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

