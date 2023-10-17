Mutual Advisors LLC Has $5.66 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 156,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 107,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 455,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.06.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,537,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,778,834. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $186.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

