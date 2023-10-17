Mutual Advisors LLC Has $6.61 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,080,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,094,000 after purchasing an additional 337,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,227,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,705,000 after acquiring an additional 981,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 681,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,280,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,921,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.56. 338,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,441. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

